Dog finds leg of missing child in Knysna

Human remains believed to be that of a child were found in Knysna at the weekend, although it is not yet clear whether they belong to a girl who went missing earlier this month.

A dog found a body part, presumably that of a child’s leg, on Friday night and a search immediately ensued, said police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie.

The search was called off due to bad light but resumed on Saturday morning.

According to Pojie, a decomposed body was found in the bushes at the neighbourhood of Joodsekamp around 10:00.

“At this stage the body cannot be positively identified of that of the girl who was recently reported as missing due to the decomposed stage of the remains. DNA samples will be taken of the remains for comparison purposes.”

An inquest docket was opened.

Oyisa Mgqwanci, 11, was last seen in Joodsekamp on October 5. Wearing a white top and blue jeans, she left to go to a shop and never returned home.

Anybody with information can call the Knysna SAPS at 044 302 6677 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

