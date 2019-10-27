Restaurant patron shot dead during robbery in Mthatha

A 49-year-old man was shot and killed at a restaurant in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on Friday evening in what is believed to be a robbery gone wrong.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana, three armed men stormed into the local restaurant – located in the Savoy Complex – at about 21:00.

Kinana said the men approached the cashiers’ desk and pointed firearms at them.

“One of the suspects followed a waitress to a table where the 49-year-old customer was seated,” said Kinana.

A struggle then ensued between the suspect and the customer who had tried to rescue the waitress.

The customer was shot and killed during the struggle.

The 25-year-old suspect will face charges of business robbery and murder.

“The other two suspects held the cashiers at gunpoint and managed to flee with an undisclosed amount of money.”

Patrons in the restaurant were able to disarm the third suspect, after which a 9mm pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition was seized.

He will appear in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

