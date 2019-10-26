NPA denies ‘failing to prosecute’ Meyiwa’s murderers, as AfriForum offers to help family

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Andrew Chauke, has released a statement saying he has “noted with concern allegations levelled against his office that the NPA is failing to prosecute those allegedly involved or [who] have knowledge about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.”

Chauke says he worries about the public getting in the way and frustrating their efforts to solve the murder of the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and captain.

“Of grave concern, is the sharing of details of ongoing investigations in the public domain as this practice is likely to jeopardize the prospects of success in investigations that may ultimately lead to the apprehension of the suspect/s,” he said.

It was reported on Friday that lobby group AfriForum has said it is “more than willing” to help with prosecution in the Meyiwa case.

Meyiwa’s brother, Sifiso, confirmed having reached out to the lobby group.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel confirmed this in a tweet, saying the organisation is “more than willing to help” prosecute Meyiwa’s killers.

Chauke has since met with the family to explain why they can’t proceed with prosecution. Whether this was linked to Sifiso reaching out to AfriForum, a development he revealed at a media briefing which also saw him slam the NPA, is unclear.

The family blames the NPA for the delay in justice, as they say the South African Police Service (SAPS) have done all they can.

“As part of promoting openness to victims of crime and their families, and after several enquiries in relation to the unsolved murder, the DPP met with the brother of the slain soccer player to explain why prosecution cannot proceed at this stage.

“The DPP further related challenges that the prosecution has experienced with regards to the investigations conducted in this matter, including his request seeking the removal of the old investigation team as there was no cohesion between the investigating team and the investigation itself, hence the recommendation to appoint a new team that can carry the investigations forward.

“The NPA remains committed to delivering justice and to achieve this objective, the NPA requires thoroughly investigated cases, that can pass judicial master.

“The NPA is not prepared to enroll cases with insufficient evidence, lest we be guilty of malicious prosecution and raising false hope to the family of the late Senzo Meyiwa.

“The investigations in this matter are at a sensitive stage. The NPA continues to play a guiding role and once the investigations are concluded and we are satisfied that the matter is court ready, we will not hesitate to bring the perpetrators to book,” Chauke’s statement concludes.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman.)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.