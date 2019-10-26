Ipid arrests four police officers for allegedly torturing, beating man to death

Four police officers were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in Honeydew, for alleged murder and assault.

The officers stand accused of torturing two men in holding cells at the local police station, one of which was killed.

They allegedly punched and kicked the two arrested men repeatedly, while they were still in handcuffs. One of the men died from his injuries, and it is further alleged that the officers involved did not report this.

The other man survived after being treated in hospital for his wounds.

“The police officers continuously kicked and assaulted the arrested people until one [died] and they didn’t report this to anyone. Only the family member came later on and insisted to see his brother and that’s when the discovery was made,” Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa told EWN.

The four accused are expected to appear in court on Monday.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng has since released a statement, saying they are “pleased” about the arrest of the four offices, and in support of the Randburg family of the deceased.

“The matter was brought to the attention if Ipid by the EFF, following a witness’ account of how the SAPS officers beat his cousin to death in his presence. They were not getting any help from the SAPS when they tried to open a case against the guilty officers,” the statement says.

“We can’t continue with this thuggery that has [crept] into the police. The police must be honest, hard working, committed, clean and incorruptible defenders of all citizens. Not amaghintsa [thugs] who have become a law unto themselves, who take bribes from their fellow thugs to continue molesting vulnerable citizens by not helping to deliver justice”.

The EFF says it will continue to support Ipid in its “struggle for more resources”.

The EFF congratulates IPID on the arrest of four police officers from Honeydew police station. pic.twitter.com/AI5BWpvP2Y — Economic Freedom Fighters Gauteng (@GautengEFF) October 25, 2019

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman.)

