Ransom notes sent to Absa, FNB, Standard Bank in cyberattack

“Robust defensive strategies have been invoked across the industry and we are confident that customer impact will be kept to a minimum.”

Sabric acting CEO Susan Potgieter said: “Despite our banks’ preparedness and resilience, we will continue to monitor this situation very closely and respond as required.

READ MORE: City of Joburg shuts down all systems as Shadow Kill Hackers demand bitcoin ransom

Standard Bank, meanwhile, said an interruption to its banking services which occurred on Thursday had nothing to do with “an external cyber event that reportedly impacted the provision of public e-services”.

ABSA confirmed it experienced technical difficulties due to a DDoS attack, while Capitec said it was not affected as its systems could detect these type of attacks before damage was caused.

The City of Joburg on Thursday night announced a breach of its network on and shut down its website and all e-services as a precautionary measure.

In a tweet, the City said it had detected a network breach “which resulted which resulted in an unauthorised access to our information systems”.

Business Day reported that the attack came hours after the City received a bitcoin ransom note from a group called the Shadow Kill Hackers.

The hack reportedly occurred at the same time that several banks also reported internet problems believed to be related to cyber attacks.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Background reporting, News24 Wire.)