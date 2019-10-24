Legendary actress, musician Abigail Kubeka ‘assaulted by taxi driver’

Gauteng police are searching for a taxi driver who allegedly assaulted multiple award-winning actress and musician Abigail Kubeka.

The 70-something legend of SA screen and stage was allegedly assaulted earlier this month in Soweto, Johannesburg, but only laid a charge on Thursday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said Soweto police were investigating a case of common assault.

She did not identify the person who had laid the charge, but News24 understands that the complainant is indeed Khubeka.

“The police are not at liberty to disclose or confirm the identity of the complainant at this stage. However, the police in Orlando are investigating a case of common assault following an incident that happened on October 16.”

According to Peters, the complainant was involved in an accident with a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi at a traffic circle near Orlando.

“It is alleged that the driver of that taxi alighted and assaulted the complainant who sustained injuries to her upper body.

“The police have been able to establish the identity of the suspect and are in search of the man who disappeared after the incident. Anyone who might know the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact Orlando police station,” Peters said.

