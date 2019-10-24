AfriForum will prosecute Tom Moyane for ‘ninja-kicking’ his son’s girlfriend

At a media briefing at lobby group AfriForum’s headquarters in Centurion, the organisation’s private prosecutions unit announced that it would be privately prosecuting axed SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane for alleged assault.

The case relates to reports last year that Moyane allegedly assaulted his 24-year-old son’s 17-year-old girlfriend, who is the mother of Moyane’s six-month-old grandson.

A medical report allegedly showed she suffered a bruised jaw, a cut cheek, and a bruise to her stomach.

AfriForum will represent the girlfriend, Lerato Maila, who accuses Moyane of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, as well as damage to property.

Maila alleges that Moyane assaulted her in her home in May, 2019. She says he kicked her face, pushed her and scratched her on her abdomen.

AfriForum said they decided to take the case up after obtaining a nolle prosequi certificate from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). This is legal confirmation that the NPA will not be prosecuting, which led to the lobby group deciding to do it themselves. The NPA cited a lack of evidence as their reason for not proceeding.