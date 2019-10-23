Selling loot on Facebook lands suspected Strand thieves in the clink

Instead of fencing stolen loot in a dimly lit alley in the dead of night, a group of Strand robbers opted for the comfort of Facebook advertisement, according to Western Cape police.

Spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said a victim had spotted some of the items that were stolen from his car on the social media site.

The police then followed up when this was reported to them.

They went to a house in Jacobs Avenue, Strand, and, after a search, recovered R500 000 worth of stolen property, which was returned to the victim.

Two men, aged 22 and 34, were arrested and will be charged with theft out of a motor vehicle and the possession of suspected stolen property.

They are expected to appear in the Strand Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

In a separate incident, a 39-year-old man was arrested after a car chase that started when officers tried to pull him over.

The police in Gordon’s Bay had received an anonymous tip-off about a drug delivery and were trying to stop the suspect when he sped off in a white Toyota Yaris.

The driver lost control and rolled on Sir Lowry Road near a dump site.

The police found a “substantial” amount of drugs on the scene.

