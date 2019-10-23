Cops seize dagga worth R2m in Springbok

Springbok police in the Northern Cape made a huge breakthrough in the drug trade after a man and a woman were arrested in alleged possession of dagga worth about R2 million.

On Friday, at about 1am, the Springbok Visible Policing Unit, detectives, the K9 Unit, Namaqua Public Order Policing Unit and Criminal Record and Crime Scene Management team followed up on information and searched a bus en route to Cape Town from Johannesburg.

Police allegedly found 15kg of hybrid dagga in the luggage of two people.

They appeared in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court and are expected to apply for bail on Wednesday.

Acting commander for the Namaqua cluster Colonel Albie Kotze lauded police, saying: “We are on a journey to a safer South Africa.

“Together we are creating a safe and secure environment that is conducive for social and economic stability, supporting a better life for all.”

