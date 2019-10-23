Murdered man’s genitals hacked off in KZN

At about 11.32pm on Sunday, Reaction Unit South Africa was called out to the scene in the vicinity of Station Road.

When they arrived at the scene, medics found the man, lying face up on the ground. It’s believed that his face had also been repeatedly hacked.

The 31-year-old man was identified by his family.

Residents at the scene alleged that he was killed by locals, who believed that he was one of the suspects responsible for the death of two brothers the night before.

This could not be confirmed, however, and authorities will be investigating the claim.