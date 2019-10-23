Crime 23.10.2019 09:18 am

Murdered man’s genitals hacked off in KZN

CNS reporter
Police are currently investigating a claim that the murder victim was allegedly involved in the death of two brothers the night before his death. File image: iStock

Residents at the scene alleged that he was killed by Verulam locals, who believed that he was one of the suspects responsible for the death of two brothers the night before.

The gruesome discovery of the body of a man, whose genitals were allegedly hacked off, is currently being probed by local police.

The body was found in an informal settlement in the Canelands area, reports Phoenix Sun.

At about 11.32pm on Sunday, Reaction Unit South Africa was called out to the scene in the vicinity of Station Road.

When they arrived at the scene, medics found the man, lying face up on the ground. It’s believed that his face had also been repeatedly hacked.

The 31-year-old man was identified by his family.

Residents at the scene alleged that he was killed by locals, who believed that he was one of the suspects responsible for the death of two brothers the night before.

This could not be confirmed, however, and authorities will be investigating the claim.

