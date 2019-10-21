Biker caught riding 144km/h in 60km/h zone in Gauteng

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said the man, aged 25, was caught doing 144km/h in a 60km/h zone in Alberton on Saturday.

Mokheseng added the man, who was riding a red Suzuki motorcycle, claimed he was visiting his father in Johannesburg, and was driving on Hennie Alberts Road.

“A Saturday speed enforcement operation on the N12 freeway direction east between Reading interchange and Voortrekker off-ramp, including the one on Hennie Alberts Road between Hart and Michelle in Alberton area, yielded two arrests. The arrests took place between 05:00 and 11:00.”

The biker was not the only driver testing the speed limits.

“The N12 freeway, which is deemed to be a 120km/h zone, was tested by a 21-year-old male with a female passenger driving a grey Hyundai Getz, who cited that they were late for work, by clocking 179km/h. The speedsters were each locked up at Alberton and Brackendowns police stations,” Mokheseng said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday in the Edenvale area, on the N3 freeway between the Linksfield on-ramp and Gillooly’s interchange at 06:10, officers stopped a white BMW sedan driven by a 36-year-old man with two female passengers for clocking 170km/h on the 120km/h stretch of the freeway.

He was taken to Bedfordview police station.

Between 09:00 and 10:00 in the Boksburg area, a speeding Toyota Fortuner and an Audi A3 were caught doing speeds of 157 and 158km/h respectively, on the R21 freeway.

“Both offenders were taken to the Boksburg north police station,” said Mokheseng.

He added the arrested suspects were expected to appear in various magistrate’s courts soon on charges of reckless and negligent driving.

