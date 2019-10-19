Police arrest man who allegedly raped toddler in Boksburg

Police confirmed with EWN on Saturday that a man alleged to have raped a two-year-old toddler in Reiger Park, Boksburg has been arrested.

The 34-year-old man was reportedly arrested on Friday, and is accused of sexually assaulting the toddler, after he was asked by the girl’s mother to take her to her nanny.

It is alleged that the woman took her child to hospital after she was acting strangely the night she was allegedly raped.

An examination revealed her worst nightmare, that her child had indeed been sexually assaulted.

Police say the man will be charged with rape, and is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

