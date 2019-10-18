Crime 18.10.2019 01:47 pm

Ramaphosa visits the ‘rape capital’ of SA in KZN

Citizen reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa with Police Minister Bheki Cele to his right during the visit at the Inanda Police Station on Friday. Picture: @PresidencyZA

The president says he hopes that on his next visit to Inanda Police Station, the levels of crime, particularly rape, will have been reduced in the area.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday undertook a visit to Inanda Police Station in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal to monitor service delivery outcomes.

The president’s visit was part of the launch of the Khawuleza District Coordination Model in eThekwini (Durban).

The model seeks to improve the coherence and impact of government service delivery and development.

Police Minister Bheki Cele told members of the media that during the visit, the president was briefed on “issues” affecting the district which the police station is located in.

Ramaphosa said the police in the area were faced with a “huge task” of policing the area and reducing the levels of criminality there.

He said during the visit, police at the station outlined to him the strategies they would employ to bring the incidents of crime down.

“Most of the rapes that are reported have taken place here in the recent period and some people call it the rape capital of South Africa,” Ramaphosa said, adding that he was saddened by this “huge dark blot” on the Inanda area.

However, he said he was assured by a group of dedicated and committed police officers that they would work towards reducing criminality in the area and that he had encouraged them to continue to serve the people of the area.

Ramaphosa said he hoped that on his next visit the levels of crime, particularly rape, in the area would have been reduced.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu.)

