Suspect arrested for allegedly raping Grade R pupil who later died in hospital

A 35-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly raping a Grade R pupil in Limpopo who later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Six-year-old Boitumelo Matsekoleng was a pupil at Baithudi Mohlahledi Primary School.

She sustained serious injuries after being raped two weeks ago in Serageng village, Nebo, and died in hospital on Tuesday.

Limpopo Social Development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale expressed shock upon hearing the news.

“The continuing incidents of rape and abuse of women and children are indeed robbing the country of its future.

“We are seeing some perpetrators of gender-based violence out there deliberately ignoring our urgent messages during crime prevention awareness campaigns to stop these heinous acts.

“We are using the campaigns to spread messages about the danger and effects of gender-based violence and other criminal activities. I’m devastated by Boitumelo’s death.

“Our social workers who have been with the family since the incident was reported will continue to provide psycho-social services to the victim’s family,” said Rakgoale.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

