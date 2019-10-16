R9m worth of counterfeit goods seized in Joburg raid, suspect arrested

Gauteng police’s quest to remove counterfeit goods from Johannesburg has yielded more results, with R9m worth of the illicit goods being confiscated.

The raid targeting the illegal trade in counterfeit goods was conducted in the CBD on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said one suspect was arrested.

“The police, together with officials from brand protectors, acted on information and pounced on a building in the inner city where they confiscated counterfeit goods worth R9m, pending final determination by the brand holders.

“The goods – including trousers, T-shirts, running shoes, belts and track pants from local and international brands – were found packed in big bags kept in storage units on different floors of an 11-storey building. Fake labels and branded stickers were also found during the raid.”

Peters promised they would continue with these operations in the province.

The police are asking residents to co-operate with them and furnish information about people who are storing and trading in counterfeit goods across Gauteng.

