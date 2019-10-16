Cops seize R5m worth of dagga, destined for Namibia

A joint intelligence-led operation has resulted in the arrest of four alleged drug traffickers who were found with R5.2m worth of dagga, believed to be destined for Namibia.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, said the operation, comprised of members of the Gauteng Organised Crime Narcotics Unit and Johannesburg-K9, acted after receiving a tip-off.

“The unit disrupted a planned drug trafficking operation, after police received information that a consignment would be loaded in Johannesburg and transported to Namibia.

“Members of the Johannesburg-K9 intercepted a Toyota Quantum in Alberton and arrested four suspects for possession of and dealing in drugs. Inside the vehicle, police found compressed dagga estimated at R4.2m. Police also seized an undisclosed amount of money suspected to be proceeds of crime,” said Peters.

She said further investigation led police to a house in Meyerton where more dagga was seized.

The value of the dagga in the house was estimated at R1m.

Peters said the suspects will appear in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday.

Gauteng provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela applauded the commitment of the members for heeding the call to fight the scourge of drugs, that is often associated with other crimes including human trafficking.

Mawela has urged Gauteng residents to continue reporting any criminal activity in their area or visit the nearest police station.

