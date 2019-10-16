Young girl succumbs to injuries after being raped

Social workers who were dispatched to Serageng village in Nebo two weeks ago to provide services to the family of six-year-old Boitumelo Matsekoleng will continue doing so, said MEC for social development Nkakareng Rakgoale.

This after Matsekoleng succumbed to injuries sustained and died on Tuesday, after being raped two weeks ago, reports Polokwane Review.

She had been receiving treatment in ICU at the Pietersburg Provincial Hospital.

Rakgoale said continuous incidents of rape and abuse towards women and children was robbing the country of its future, and that he was devastated by Matsekoleng’s passing.

“We are seeing perpetrators of gender-based violence deliberately ignoring our urgent messages during Crime Prevention Awareness Campaigns to stop these heinous acts. Our social workers who have been with the family since the incident was reported, will continue to provide psychosocial services to the family of the victim,” she said. The MEC for education in Limpopo, Polly Boshielo, said Matsekoleng’s passing was sad as she had just begun her formal education with the potential of becoming anything she wanted to be. “We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the family and the entire school community during this difficult time of grief. It is sad to lose a young life and we must work together to support and comfort each other,” she said. Matsekoleng was a Grade R learner from Baithudi Mohlahledi Primary School in the Sekhukhune South Education District.

