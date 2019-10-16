WATCH: Armed robbers brazenly rob North West supermarket

According to Elanie van der Merwe of the De Wildt community policing forum, the men casually walked into the supermarket. One man pointed a pistol at staff and customers in the store, while a second carried a bag containing AK47, 9mm pistols and R4 rifles, which he handed out to the other suspects.

“People inside the shop were told to lie on the floor while the robbers collected cash from the tills and the victims’ belongings,” said Van der Merwe.

While seven robbers were in the supermarket, three went into the adjacent liquor store, forcing customers on their way out back into the shop, and holding them at gunpoint while they robbed the tills.

“When we saw the robbers and the amount of firearms, we knew there was big trouble. We just did as they ordered us and lay down on the floor, hoping they wouldn’t shoot,” said Pieter Venter from De Wildt, who was in the shop at the time of the robbery.

“One of them carried a bag filled with assault rifles. These men knew exactly what they were doing. Some went into the back of the shop to get employees who were working in the storeroom, ordering them to lie down with the rest. They searched the customers and took what they wanted while the others emptied the tills. It was all over in about five minutes.”

Venter’s son, who saw the men enter the shop, hid behind their vehicle and watched the men leaving the store with their loot and drive off in a Toyota Hilux single cab.

The vehicle was spotted driving in the Mabopane direction. CPF members were on the scene shortly after and patrolled surrounding roads, but the robbers had already fled.

The Mmakau police are investigating the robbery.

Watch part of the shameless robbery here: