Police offer R250k reward for information on man allegedly connected to murder of two councillors

Police are offering a reward of up to R250,000 for any information that could lead to the arrest and subsequent conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of two councillors from the Mogalakwena Municipality, confirmed police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

Valtyn Kekana, who was 54 at the time and Ralph Kanyane, 32, were shot point-blank by an unknown assailant on the afternoon of July 23, while seated in a vehicle, reports Polokwane Review.

Both men died on the scene and the shooter fled on foot.

Police have appealed to anyone who recognises the person in the footage or photos provided to contact Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501. Alternatively, they can contact the toll-free number at 08600 10111.

Those with information can choose to remain anonymous and any information received will be kept confidential, he concluded.

