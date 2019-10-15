Family believes taxi owner’s fatal shooting was a hit

The family of a woman taxi owner who was fatally gunned down at her home in Evaton, Johannesburg last week believes the shooting could have been a hit.

SowetanLive reports that the 50-year-old taxi owner, Queen Cindi, was allegedly shot by two gunmen in front of her 13-year-old daughter.

Cindi was reportedly shot twice in the head.

It was reported that the two gunmen allegedly stormed Cindi’s home after a driver had returned one of her taxis.

The suspects allegedly first approached Cindi’s daughter, Nelisiwe, and asked about her mother’s whereabouts.

Nelisiwe reportedly told the two suspects Cindi was in the bathroom and the two gunmen allegedly went there and shot her and thereafter made off with R10,000.

Cindi’s father, Simon, told the publication that her shooting was a definite hit.

“My daughter always complained that her life was under threat. She told me numerous times that she would be killed. The money they took, that’s nothing. That was just to make it seem as if it was a robbery when it wasn’t,” Simon was quoted as saying.

Cindi’s father said his daughter had been an owner of taxis since the mid-1990s.

No arrests have been made so far, while police are investigating a case of murder and robbery.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu.)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.