Homeless man finds foetus in bag in Bloemfontein

A homeless man made a gruesome discovery when he found a bag containing a human foetus in Bloemfontein on Monday afternoon.

According to ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak, ER24 Bloemfontein paramedics were called to the Thabure Police Station where they found a foetus in a plastic bag.

“Shortly before 3.30pm, paramedics arrived at the police station where officers pointed them to the bag containing the foetus.

“Paramedics conducted a declaration and handed the incident over to the police for further investigation.

“It is understood that a homeless man found the bag containing the foetus near the police station and later took it to them,” Vermaak said.

Police members called ER24 to the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident will be investigated by the police.

