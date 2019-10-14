Cape Town traffic cops arrest police officer for alleged DUI after high-speed chase

A Cape Town police officer in a police BMW was arrested on Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence following a high-speed chase with traffic police, the City’s mayoral committee member for safety, JP Smith, said on Monday.

This over a weekend that saw numerous people being arrested for driving under the influence during matric “valedictory” celebrations.

“One of those arrested was a police officer who took officers attached to the Ghost Squad on a wild chase through Khayelitsha into Eerste River at approximately 05:20 on Sunday,” said Smith.

The squad comprises unmarked vehicles and officers in civilian clothes.

The officers were on their way to an operation in Kraaifontein when they spotted a white BMW swerving across Spine Road.

“They gave chase but as the officers tried to approach the driver at a red traffic light, he sped off again, resulting in a high-speed chase that nearly resulted in him colliding with oncoming vehicles,” said Smith.

“The driver eventually lost control and hit a curb in Eerste River.”

The man was arrested for driving under the influence, and reckless and negligent driving.

He was found in possession of a firearm and when officers checked his wallet, they found his police appointment card.

“It later also emerged that the vehicle belongs to the SAPS,” said Smith.

The police have been asked to comment, and it will be added when received.

