One of SA’s most wanted criminals gets 93-year prison sentence

One of the country’s most wanted criminals has been sentenced to 93 years’ imprisonment, following the hard work and dedication by Pretoria north detective Lieutenant Colonel Alet Pratt.

Eugene Thapelo Lebona was convicted and sentenced on various charges following meticulous detective work, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

He was found guilty on 16 charges including theft of a motor vehicle, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a stolen Toyota Fortuner, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, theft of golf clubs, and the theft of a Harley Davidson during a house robbery.

Lt-Col Pratt, who is head of detectives at Sinoville police station, embarked on four months of intense investigation after the docket was handed to her. Lebona was arrested in the house he rented in the Midstream Estate on February 18 2014.

Lebona had cases against him dating back from 2003, in Welkom, Orkney, Bloemfontein, Rustenburg, Pretoria, and Johannesburg.

According to the deputy chairperson of the Gauteng provincial community policing, Vernon Smith, Lebona was among one of the most wanted criminals in South Africa at the time.

“We don’t have enough words to express our sincere gratitude to Lt-Col Pratt for her dedication and determination to see the case through. It is detectives like Pratt who are the unsung heroes of the South African police service that most South African hear very little about. “She worked hard to ensure that there is one less house robber to worry about so that all South Africans can sleep safely at night. “All of us tend to criticise officials of the SAPS very easy when we believe they did wrong, but we never acknowledge and praise those who did excellent work,” said Smith.

