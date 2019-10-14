Laptops worth over R400k stolen from KZN school

A security guard at the Elambula School in the Danganya area reported to the Umkomaas SAPS that early on Friday morning on September 27, while he was in the guard’s room, three men entered the school premises.

Their faces were covered with balaclavas and two men had firearms, reports Mid South Coast Rising Sun.

One of the armed men knocked at the door. He then pointed the firearm at the guard and demanded that he hand over his firearm. The security guard replied that he did not have a firearm.

ALSO READ: PICS: Stolen Menzi primary school equipment found in Joburg shop

The armed man then allegedly assaulted the security guard and stole his cellphone.

The thief then joined the other two who had broken into a classroom.

They demanded that the guard take them to the principal’s office. The guard was then taken back to the guardroom.

He reported to police that he saw one of the robbers carrying boxes with computers, and noted that he also had a boltcutter.

The school informed the police that the suspects had stolen 25 Lenovo laptops, 32 Mercer laptops and the security guard’s cellphone.

The total value of the loss is estimated at R456,300, and the theft has had a negative impact on learners at the school.

Umkomaas SAPS is appealing to members of the public who may have information that will assist in the investigation of the theft, to contact Lt Col Ngcobo on 039 973 6100.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.