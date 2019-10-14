Boksburg man who allegedly shot and killed his dogs arrested

The owner of the two dogs that were allegedly shot to death in Atlasville on September 25 was arrested recently, reports Boksburg Advertiser.

According to Boksburg North SAPS spokesperson Const Justice Ramaube, the Boksburg SPCA opened a case against the owner after receiving a post mortem from a veterinarian which showed the dogs died from gunshot wounds.

“The suspect was arrested on October 3 and he is out on bail. He appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on October 10, where his case was postponed,” Ramaube said.

A few weeks ago officers from the Boksburg North SAPS responded to a call about a man who allegedly shot two of his dogs.

According to Ramaube, on arrival, the police spoke to a 24-year-old man who alleged his 26-year-old brother was attacked by his two dogs.

“Police spoke to the owner of the dogs, who said his life was in danger because he was attacked by the dogs before he shot them.

“Police exercised their duties, which is to combat, investigate and maintain order, so they confiscated his firearm as required by the Firearm Control Act 60 of 2000 for safekeeping,” Ramaube said.

