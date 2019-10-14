Shivambu robbed from the poor to give to the poor – report

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Floyd Sivambu used “stolen money” from the now defunct VBS Bank to give the impression that he was helping poor communities, according to the latest exposé by investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk in Daily Maverick.

Sharing the report on Twitter, Van Wyk wrote: Floyd Shivambu’s “philanthropy was a farce. Bank statements for his slush funds show that a total of R43,100 in stolen money from [VBS Bank] was used to fund the kit gifted to Real Fighters FC. Much of VBS loot was stolen from people [and] municipalities in the area where Shivambu was born.”

In another tweet linking to her report, she further wrote: Floyd Shivambu’s “political shrewdness comes down to this: It was a matter of stealing from his poorest neighbour to give to another in need – with the added bonus of culturing goodwill from the voting public.”

In 2017, Shivambu shared pictures of himself engaging in philanthropy on social media, including the gifting of 15 wheelchairs to the Ratanda Old Age in Heidelberg, Gauteng, and the handing over of football kits to a team from his home village, Mahonisi in Malamulele, Limpopo.

However, according to the report, not only were the kits funded with VBS money, but the wheelchairs were paid for from Shivambu’s slush fund, which received a payment from what the report describes as an “anonymous, but highly questionable, beneficiary”.

The money looted from VBS bank was mainly stolen from poor communities and municipalities in Limpopo.

Shivambu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi did not respond to requests for comment by the Citizen.

The past weekend also brought a fresh report on over R4 million in allegedly “concerning” payments – believed to have been channelled from VBS – were made to a slush fund for EFF leader Julius Malema.

Sunday Times reported on Sunday on records obtained during an investigation into the looting of VBS bank. The publication’s analysis suggests that Santaclara was used for Malema and the EFF to receive money from VBS.

Commenting on this report, Van Wyk said on Twitter: “Multiple fronts. Multiple illegal income streams. Criminal syndicate.”

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman.)

