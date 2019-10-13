Suspect shot as KZN police intervene in stabbing and robbery

A suspect was shot and injured during a confrontation with the police in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, as police intervened when three men were allegedly robbing and stabbing a man on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Umlazi police officers were conducting crime-prevention duties at Q Section, when they spotted the three men allegedly attacking another man along Umdlebe Road.

“Police confronted the suspects and came under attack. Police were able to overpower the men and the three suspects were placed under arrest.

“One of the suspects who was shot and injured during the confrontation, was taken to a local hospital where he remains under police guard,” said Naicker.

He said the severely injured victim was also taken to hospital for medical attention.

“A vehicle which was used by the suspects was seized by police as it had no registration plates fitted. Charges of aggravated robbery and attempted murder are being investigated by Umlazi SAPS,” Naicker said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

