KZN police secure 35 life sentences for sexual offences crimes in September

During the month of September, the Police’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) secured 35 terms of life imprisonment as well as 621 years’ imprisonment against perpetrators sexual offence-related cases.

According to police, several cases were finalised last month, which saw heavy sentences being metered out by the different courts in the province.

“Detectives at the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit worked tirelessly to ensure that those accused of heinous crimes are successfully prosecuted,” police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said in a statement.

“With sexual offence cases being reported across the province, detectives were faced with cases where the accused ranged between six and 60 years old, whilst the victims ranged between seven and 58 years old.”

Conviction of serial rapist

Naicker said the highlight of the cases was the successful conviction of serial rapist, Moses Mavila, 27, who received 32 life sentences for terrorising women in the Westville area.

Police in the province also arrested 242 persons for sexual offence cases in September.

“[Twenty-three] cases were finalised with the accused being incarcerated for their dreadful deeds. The accused in these matters were convicted for crimes such as rape; sexual assault; robbery; assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and attempted rape.”

KZN Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, commended detectives for their hard work in securing these convictions.

“These stiff sentences sends a clear message to those that abuse women and children that we remain committed to fighting gender-based crime on all fronts,” Jula said.

– News24 Wire

