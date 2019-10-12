KZN Cogta MEC condemns the murder of Msinga councillor

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka has condemned “the cold-blooded murder” of Khaya Sithole who served as ward 1 councillor in the Msinga municipality in the province.

Sithole was reportedly gunned down in full glare of the public shortly after attending a council event on Thursday evening.

“We condemn this heinous act in the strongest language and we express our heartfelt condolences to the family and constituents of the slain councillor. We also urge the community of Msinga to remain calm and allow the law enforcement agencies to investigate this incident without delay,” said Hlomuka.

Preliminary information indicates that the slain councillor was participating in a municipal event when unknown assailants fired a hail of bullets on him.

KZN Cogta is urging the police to leave no stone unturned in apprehending the perpetrators of this crime and in bringing them to justice speedily.

“We have consistently spoken out against violence perpetrated against public representatives in this province and we will continue to do so. Violence is never the answer. Violence must be tackled with the full might of the law and this is what we all expect to happen now. We are more saddened to learn that the councillor was murdered with his boots on while working to advance the course of service to his community”’ said Hlomuka.

“We have full confidence in our law enforcement agencies and we urge those with information to assist.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

