Five arrested for alleged armed robbery

Police in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday arrested five suspects for an alleged business robbery.

Police provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula congratulated police officers at Phoenix who arrested five men as they fled the scene of a robbery on business premises.

“Our reaction times to these crimes is very important and we appreciate the fact that most victims of crime contact police immediately which enables us to close off escape routes swiftly. We need to send a clear message to criminals that citizens will not take these crimes lying down and are working with police to bring them down,’’ he said.

Five suspects between the ages of 17 and 24, were arrested on 10 October 2019, following a business robbery that took place at business premises on Chartfort Road in Phoenix.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said it is alleged that on the day at 12.20 pm, employees were at a supermarket in Phoenix when five men entered the premises.

“At gunpoint, the suspects demanded cash and cigarettes from employees. They robbed employees of an undisclosed amount of cash, cell phones, cigarettes, airtime vouchers as well as an airtime machine. One of the employees was assaulted by the suspects with the butt of a firearm. Following the robbery, the suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle,” Naicker said.

He said police officers from Phoenix immediately responded when they received a report of the robbery and an operation was conducted.

“Other law enforcement agencies joined in the operation and the getaway vehicle was spotted travelling towards Inanda. The vehicle was intercepted and five suspects were placed under arrest. Police seized two toy guns, gloves, an okapi knife as well as the stolen property that was found in the possession of the suspects.

“Investigations revealed that the vehicle used by the suspects was stolen at Inanda earlier this month. The arrested suspects are due to appear in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Monday facing charges of robbery and possession of the suspected stolen property.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.