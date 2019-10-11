Suspects open fire during failed jewellery heist in Cape Town CBD, guard escapes injury

A security guard at The Diamond Works jewellery store in Cape Town’s CBD escaped injury after an attempted robbery on Friday morning, Western Cape police say.

According to the police, two armed suspects attempted to rob the business but fled empty handed after firing a shot at the security guard.

“He [the security guard] was not injured,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut, adding the suspects have yet to be apprehended.

Traut said the police were investigating cases of attempted robbery and attempted murder. A company spokesperson told News24 on Friday there had been an incident at the store where “someone tried to enter” but was unsuccessful. Business operations continued as normal throughout the day.

This is not the first time the store has been targeted. In July, four armed unknown males wearing masks entered the shop, overpowered a security guard and took an undisclosed amount of jewellery, News24 previously reported.

In that brazen daylight robbery, nobody was injured, however, the team on duty received trauma counselling afterwards. The company is a Cape Town landmark and offers tours, including a select package that includes wine tasting.

It specialises in the cutting and grading of jewellery. According to the company’s website, it is one of the most renowned diamond works in the region.

News24

