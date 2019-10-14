Durban student in court for murder of ‘close friend’

A 25-year-old University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the murder of a fellow student.

The student was arrested on Saturday morning after he was spotted near smoke in a bushy area, close to the UKZN’s Westville campus, at 01:30.

The murdered student, 24-year-old Samkelo Zondi, was reported missing on Wednesday.

According to EWN, campus security officials arrested the man after they saw that he emerged from the bushes.

On further investigation, a body was found, burning in the bushes.

The two students were reportedly close friends.

Sowetan reported that the university said Zondi’s body was found in a rugby field near the Westville campus.

The publication said UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said the deceased and accused were acquainted.

