Crime 11.10.2019 06:57 am

Rural Safety Strategy widely lauded

Eric Naki
Wine farms near Stellenbosch. Picture: Facebook

An expert has also welcomed the plan, describing it as a ‘positive development’.

SA farmers are looking forward to the Rural Safety Strategy, which they have pledged to support as a way to promote agricultural safety in the country. An expert has also welcomed the plan, describing it as a “positive development” as it addressed obstacles around the previous strategy on rural safety. The launch came against a reported drop in farm attacks. According to reports published recently by The Citizen, the attacks affected both white and black farmers. Yesterday both the National African Farmers Union of SA (Nafu SA) and the TLU SA, an agricultural union representing mainly conservative white farmers, said...
