 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Crime 11.10.2019 06:00 am

SA prisons remain overcrowded hellholes

PREMIUM!
SA prisons remain overcrowded hellholes

Picture: iStock

The prison population stands at 162,875 inmates, while the capacity or available bed space is 118,572.

Prison violence and overcrowding remain the most prevalent issues facing inmates in South Africa’s prisons, according to the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services’ annual report for the 2018/19 review period. According to the report, as of March 31, the prison population stood at 162,875 inmates, while the capacity or available bed space was 118,572. Despite the department of correctional services (DCS) having put plans in place to create more bed space, in practice, the report pointed out, the available space had not changed materially for the past three years. In Gauteng, only two of the 15 prisons were not overcrowded....
Related Stories
Dutch tourist nabbed with R5m worth of crystal meth in Gauteng 10.10.2019
Mother, daughter attacked with crowbar while walking dog 10.10.2019
Little girl testifies in trial of farmers accused of tying her to tree and shooting at her 9.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.