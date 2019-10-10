Mother who allegedly fed son crushed glass and killed him arrested

Police in Limpopo arrested a 28-year-old mother on Wednesday for allegedly murdering her 11-year-old son.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said police in Hlogotlou outside Groblersdal, on Wednesday, arrested a 28-year-old woman for allegedly killing her 11-year-old son.

It is alleged that after killing the 11-year-old she later buried his body in a shallow grave in the yard of her rented house at Hlalanikahle village next to Monsterlus.

The incident allegedly took place on Monday, police said.

“The suspected mother had to be rescued by the police when the villagers attacked her after suspecting her for being responsible for the disappearance of her son,” Mojapelo said.

He added that police investigations led them to the spot in the yard where the lifeless body of the child was found buried in a shallow grave.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo police, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned in the strongest possible terms, this brutal incident “in which the most vulnerable are killed by those that are expected to protect them”.

The motive for this incident is unknown at this stage. The suspect will appear in Hlogotlou Magistrate Court soon, the police said.

SowetanLive reported that the mother had allegedly fed the 11-year-old crushed glass.

The publication reported that the murder was revealed by the mother’s five-year-old.

A neighbour told the publication that the five-year-old had alleged that on the day of the incident the mother had only given the 11-year-old food and had prevented her, the five-year-old, from eating the same food.

Another neighbour was reported to have said that the mother was stopped by members of the community as she was about to flee by taxi.

The mother reportedly confessed when she was confronted by the members of the community.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

