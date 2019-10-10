Woman, 32, arrested for allegedly kidnapping three-week-old baby

Police in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday arrested a 32-year-old woman for allegedly kidnapping a three-week-old baby.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said the suspect was arrested by the Plessislaer Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit and was expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“It is alleged that on 7 October 2019, an 18-year-old mother awoke to find her three-week-old baby had disappeared. She discovered that entry was gained through a window and reported the incident to police. A case of kidnapping was opened at the Plessislaer police station and transferred to the Plessislaer Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation,” Gwala said.

She added that a rigorous police investigation led to the arrest of the suspect later that evening on Monday.

“The baby was found and reunited with the mother. It is alleged that the suspect, who resides close to the victims home, had lied to her family and friends about being pregnant, which led to her stealing the infant.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu.)

