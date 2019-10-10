Pensioners found murdered at PE retirement home

Two pensioners have been found murdered at the St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre in Sunridge Park, Port Elizabeth.

Herald Live reports that the women were found bound and gagged in separate rooms.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu told the publication that the motive for the murders appeared to be robbery and that the women’s families had not yet been notified.

Last year, two pensioners were murdered in Pietermaritzburg in the space of less than one month. The motive behind these attacks was established to be robbery, after a laptop, cash and medication were stolen from one of the victims.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.