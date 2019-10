Sergeant Celani Gwamanda, 40, and Constable Nonhlanhla Mngoma, 33, died on the road between Dalton and Greytown during an alleged shoot-out with members of a high-level operational team, including crime intelligence, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) and the national intervention unit (NIU). Both were allegedly linked to a break-in at a local post office. ALSO READ: Police kill each other in shootout after ‘criminal cops’ rob post office In a statement, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said officers were shot at by the deceased when they tried to flag their police vehicle down. A shoot-out allegedly...

Sergeant Celani Gwamanda, 40, and Constable Nonhlanhla Mngoma, 33, died on the road between Dalton and Greytown during an alleged shoot-out with members of a high-level operational team, including crime intelligence, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) and the national intervention unit (NIU).

Both were allegedly linked to a break-in at a local post office.

In a statement, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said officers were shot at by the deceased when they tried to flag their police vehicle down.

A shoot-out allegedly ensued and the officers died at the scene.

An inquest into their deaths was opened with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), while the SAPS was investigating the post office robbery.

But a recording sent to The Citizen, corroborated by another source in the police, details the account of an alleged witness who said police officers allegedly strangled the male officer to death while interrogating him on the side of the road, before shooting him and the female officer who was still inside the police car.

According to the alleged witness, materials appearing consistent with those used in break-ins were found in the officers’ possession and Gwamada was being interrogated while allegedly being assaulted by members of the task force.

“They were strangling him, because they found materials but there were no suspects … they strangled him until he died,” the person could be heard saying in isiZulu.

“Ever since (Police Minister) Bheki Cele gave people new ranks, these people think they are untouchable.”

Grizzly images of the scene, shared with The Citizen, showed the body of what appears to be a male officer lying on the grass with his tongue out.

Others were of a police vehicle in which a female officer’s body could be seen in the passenger seat with severe trauma to the head.

Several pistols were pictured.

The Witness earlier this week reported Mgoma’s family was devastated by the death of the breadwinner, who apparently had two children.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said it was too early to speculate on suspected foul play.

“The purpose of an inquest is to determine the circumstances and cause of death. Allow for the investigation to take its course. It would be very irresponsible to speculate on matters that are not supported by facts.

“At the same time, we appeal to anyone who has any information to contact the Crime Stop number 086-00-10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence,” Naidoo said.

According to Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa, the investigation would be an intensive one, but as yet, no one had been brought in for questioning.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the police officials while police are dealing with the allegations of robbery,” said Seisa.

“Ours will be specifically focusing on the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“No one has been interviewed in terms of being a suspect, because this is an intensive investigation and still unfolding. “It is too early to talk about the inquest,” said Seisa. – simnikiweh@citizen.co.za

