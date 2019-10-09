School pupil arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for stabbing

Police have arrested a girl pupil for allegedly stabbing her schoolmate at a school in Isiphingo, Durban.

This after two girls allegedly had a fight, which led to one stabbing the other.

The stabbed pupil was taken to hospital for treatment while the suspect has been charged with attempted murder and will appear in court soon, EWN reports.

This marks the third school stabbing this week.

Three pupils were arrested for the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy at Hillcrest Secondary School in Mossel Bay on Monday.

KwaNonqaba police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie told Mossel Bay Advertiser that the teen was rushed to hospital after he was attacked on the school’s premises by the trio during break-time.

The teen was rushed to a local hospital but sadly died from his injuries. The three pupils were arrested around 8pm on Monday. They are facing a charge of murder and will appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court.

Investigations are underway and circumstances surrounding the motive for the killing are subject to police investigations.

On Monday, a Grade 9 pupil at the Thuto Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng was arrested for stabbing another pupil in the chest with a pair of scissors. Charges against the suspect have been withdrawn but police maintain the matter will be put back on court roll once more details surrounding the investigation are gathered.

