Limpopo mother arrested for allegedly murdering son

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of her 11-year-old son. This after she was attacked by residents in Hlalanikahle village in Hlogotlou, outside Groblersdal, who suggested she was responsible for the disappearance of her son, reports Polokwane Review.

In a statement released, police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said that once police had arrived on the scene, they were led to a spot in the yard where the lifeless body of the boy was found buried in a shallow grave.

“The incident allegedly took place on Monday, 7 October, and the woman will appear in the Hlogotlou Magistrate’s Court, soon,” he said. Provincial police commissioner, Lt Gen Nneke Ledwaba has condemned the woman’s actions stating it was sad that a child was killed by someone who was expected to protect them. The motive behind the murder is not yet known.

