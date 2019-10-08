Crime 8.10.2019 04:44 pm

WATCH: Security guard shot during armed robbery at Cresta mall

Citizen reporter
Police are currently on the scene and the wounded guard is receiving medical attention.

Multiple reports of an armed robbery at Cresta centre in Johannesburg have been received.

Some reported the incident as having taken place at the iStore, but a video posted by SABC News Online, as well as multiple reports, indicate it took place at the Dion Wired.

According to the SABC and other sources, a security guard was shot during the incident and is now receiving medical attention.

Linden police spokesperson Constable Takalani Matumba confirmed that the robbery took place but said police were still on the scene and she would update The Citizen with further details as soon as she could.

More to follow.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

