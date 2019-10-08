WATCH: Security guard shot during armed robbery at Cresta mall

Multiple reports of an armed robbery at Cresta centre in Johannesburg have been received.

Some reported the incident as having taken place at the iStore, but a video posted by SABC News Online, as well as multiple reports, indicate it took place at the Dion Wired.

According to the SABC and other sources, a security guard was shot during the incident and is now receiving medical attention.

Linden police spokesperson Constable Takalani Matumba confirmed that the robbery took place but said police were still on the scene and she would update The Citizen with further details as soon as she could.

More to follow.

[WATCH] A reported robbery at Cresta Shopping Centre in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon. A security guard who was shot is receiving medical attention. pic.twitter.com/3WQXPMM9Un — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) October 8, 2019

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

