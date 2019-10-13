VIDEO: Car owner wants Siyabonga Mthembu to pay up

The owner of a damaged Opel Corsa is doing everything he can to ensure that actor Siyabonga Mthembu (popularly known as Siyabonga Radebe) will pay for damage that he alleges Mthembu caused to his car when the pair were involved in a car accident during the first weekend of October.

Speaking to Sunday Sun, the 29-year-old driver identified as Sthembiso Ngubane, alleges that Mthembu tried to defuse the situation by making jokes at the scene of the crash after the accident occurred.

He recalled the events that led up to the accident that has resulted in his car being declared a write-off.

“I was driving home from work in Phoenix whe I saw a Ford Figo driving towards my side. I hooted to that car and when I realised that it was coming straight to mine, I changed lanes,” Ngubane told the publication.

“But this car followed me and then crashed into mine. I was shocked that it was Siya. “When I came out of the car, I saw the driver of the Opel Corsa also coming out,” he said.

According to Ngubane, the airbags burst and the passenger in his back seat sustained injuries.

“People came to check what had just happened. Siya B tried to entertain them by telling annoying jokes, bragging about being happy because it was month-end. He looked drunk, and maybe that is why people did not find his jokes funny since no one laughed,” he added.

During the weekend of the accident, a video of Mhembu being arrested was posted to social media by an unknown source. The person filming the video can be heard saying “look, look at how he crashed the cars.”

He then accuses Mthembu of drinking and driving before telling him that the act is wrong.

In another repost of the video on popular gossip page The Popcorn Room, a screenshot of a man claiming to be Ngubane’s cousin says the accident happened in the G-Section of Durban’s Ntuzuma township.

While it has been difficult to ascertain whether or not Mthembu has appeared in court yet, police were able to confirm that a case of reckless and negligent driving is being investigated by Ntuzuma SAPS.

“It is alleged on 5 October 2019 at 15:30, two vehicles were involved in a collision at G Section in Ntuzuma. A passenger in one of the vehicles was injured during the collision. The matter is still under investigation by detectives at Ntuzuma SAPS,” added Brigadier Jay Naicker.

Details about the identities of those involved in the aforementioned accident remain unknown.

After unsuccessfully trying to speak to Mthembu about what had happened, Ngubane said he had no other choice but to phone the police.

“I tried to speak to him but I could not. He ignored me, instead, he continued with his jokes. He took the whole thing as funny.“I was heartbroken and decided to call the cops. Fortunately, they came and arrested him. But I have not heard from them again. I don’t know if Siya has appeared in court or not. But I went to open a case at Ntuzuma Police Station on Tuesday.”

Ngubane says he now has to use public transport to get to work and described the experience as “painful.”

“Siya must not think he will get away with this just because he is famous. He must learn to be responsible,” concluded Ngubane.

Attempts to reach Mthembu for comment by both the Citizen and Sunday Sun were unsuccessful.

