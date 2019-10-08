Six-year-old rape victim undergoes emergency surgery

A six-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by a neighbour in Mamelodi East over the weekend, had to undergo emergency surgery following her ordeal, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

A 27-year-old man was arrested, according to Mamelodi East police spokesperson Captain Johannes Maheso.

The man briefly appeared in a Mamelodi court on Monday on charges of rape, and the case was postponed until Thursday.

The state already said it would oppose bail.

The child was still recovering in a Mamelodi hospital.

According to the girl’s mother, the alleged rapist reportedly lured her to his room with a tub of yoghurt, a lollipop, and a small pack of snacks on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect is still in police custody.

