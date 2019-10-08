Three pupils arrested following fatal stabbing of Mossel Bay learner

Three pupils have been arrested for the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy at Hillcrest Secondary School in Mossel Bay on Monday.

KwaNonqaba police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie told Mossel Bay Advertiser that the teen was rushed to hospital after he was attacked on the school’s premises by the trio during break-time.

The teen was rushed to a local hospital but sadly died from his injuries. The three pupils were arrested around 8pm on Monday. They are facing a charge of murder and will appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court, he said.

Investigations are under way and circumstances surrounding the motive for the killing are subject to police investigations.

The department of education has offered to provide psychological assistance to the school.

This marks the second incident of a school stabbing on Monday. A Grade 9 pupil at the Thuto Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng was arrested for stabbing another pupil in the chest with a pair of scissors.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko.)

