Uyinene’s family warn against those trying to cash in on her tragedy

A statement issued by the family of the late Uyinene Mrwetyana has appealed to the public to not initiate or contribute to unauthorised projects misusing Uyinene’s name and the family’s grief to raise funds.

The family went on to list the attempts that they were aware of including an attempt to amass crowdfunding with the supposed aim of establishing an anti-gender based violence non-governmental organisation (NGO) in memory of the nineteen-year-old who was raped and murdered last month.

There has also reportedly been talk of getting a book about her story published.

“The family would like to clearly express that, though some of these initiatives may be well-intentioned, it does not support or have affiliation to any fundraising campaigns bearing the name of Uyinene,” read part of the statement.

The family requested time to mourn in peace, adding that any misuse of her name was a sign of disrespect to their grieving.

They are, in the meantime, working on establishing a foundation in her name and will communicate all the details regarding this in due course.

GUYS ‼️ I am sharing this message on behalf on Uyinene’s parents. The intension is to get the statement below to as many people as possible. This is very important so I humbly ask that this be shared to assist the Mrwetyana family as much as we can during this difficult time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a66Um5dqqF — uyinene is love (@SinoNorman) October 7, 2019

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle recently visited the site at which the UCT student was killed and paid tribute by tying a yellow ribbon to the display that was set up in memory of Uyinene.

The ribbon was later stolen.

