Spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson said the 32-year-old man was stabbed in the chest on Saturday morning at about 11:45 in Tulip Street, Asherville, Graaff-Reinet.

“The motive behind the murder is not known,” said Rawlinson.

The dead man’s name was not released as his family had not yet been informed.

