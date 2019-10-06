Crime 6.10.2019 08:23 am

Thieves make off with 90 tablets from Soweto primary school

News24 Wire
Thieves make off with 90 tablets from Soweto primary school

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Itumeleng English / African News Agency (ANA)

Thieves have stolen 90 tablets, and other expensive technology from a Soweto primary school, Sergeant Khalipha Mvula said on Saturday.

“Somebody broke into the school on Friday morning,” said Mvula.

In addition to the 90 tablets stolen from the Esithibeni Primary School in Zola 1, three computers were also stolen from the principal’s office, as were some of the school’s “smart boards”.

“At the moment there are no arrests, but we are hoping they will make some arrests soon,” said Mvula.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was horrified by the news and said he regarded it as an attack on education.

A picture he tweeted, showed a hole made in a wall by removing the bricks.

He was not immediately available to comment on the outcome of a planned visit to the school on Saturday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Port Shepstone school guard arrested after stolen tablets allegedly found at his home 3.10.2019
Two arrested after armed robbery at Joburg business, three still at large 30.9.2019
Fake sangoma vanishes with Tembisa couple’s R550k 30.9.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition