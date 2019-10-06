Thieves make off with 90 tablets from Soweto primary school

“Somebody broke into the school on Friday morning,” said Mvula.

In addition to the 90 tablets stolen from the Esithibeni Primary School in Zola 1, three computers were also stolen from the principal’s office, as were some of the school’s “smart boards”.

“At the moment there are no arrests, but we are hoping they will make some arrests soon,” said Mvula.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was horrified by the news and said he regarded it as an attack on education.

A picture he tweeted, showed a hole made in a wall by removing the bricks.

He was not immediately available to comment on the outcome of a planned visit to the school on Saturday.

