Woman arrested for calling traffic officer k-word

“A lady addressed one of my officers with the k-word,” said Africa.

He said he could not give more details as the matter is sub-judice, but she will face a charge of crimen injuria.

This comes after repeated controversies over the use of the word.

In August Adam Catzavelos reached a settlement agreement with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) relating to a video filmed on a Greek beach last year in which he used the word.

As part of the agreement, he has to pay R150 000 over a period of 30 months and will once again apologise for his comments.

He also faces a criminal case of crimen injuria.

That part of the complaint against him was postponed to November 12 in the Equality Court sitting in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Estate agent Vicki Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria after she called a black officer the k-word 48 times when he came to her aid following a smash-and-grab incident in 2016.

In March 2018, she was sentenced to two years in prison with an additional year suspended. She is appealing her conviction and sentence, and is out on bail.

Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth also faces an SAHRC matter relating to an accusation that he used a racial slur in Langebaan in August.

In the meantime, officers in the Western Cape had a busy day on Saturday with 1467 vehicles stopped for checks.

Six people were arrested for driving drunk, with one person in Vredenburg being three times over the legal limit.

Two people were arrested for reckless and negligent driving in Mossel Bay and Grabouw respectively, and one for possession of dagga in Mossel Bay.

Four drunk and disorderly pedestrians were also arrested in Oudtshoorn.

