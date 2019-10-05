Crime 5.10.2019 11:11 am

Eastern Cape police looking for missing officer

Eastern Cape police have asked for help in finding missing Warrant Officer Mzwabantu Mhlana.

Mhlana, who is stationed at Mlungisi police station, was last seen on Wednesday. His wife last saw him when she went to work, police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said in a statement.

“It is alleged that his wife didn’t find him at home when she [came] back at about 16:00 and she [was] not sure of the clothes that he was wearing,” Mdleleni said.

The police officer disappeared with his vehicle, a red Chevrolet Utility Bakkie with registration HCG651EC.

Anyone with information on the officer’s whereabouts can contact Captain Mzwandile Fose on 079 508 9668 or Crime Stop 0860010111.

