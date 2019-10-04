WATCH: Lowveld woman races from police with man clinging to bonnet

It is not sure how her friend ended up clinging to the bonnet, but she raced with the desperate man all the way down towards Nelspruit, where she was eventually brought to a standstill by other motorists in conjunction with the police and a local security company, reports the Lowvelder.

The woman’s name is known to the Lowvelder.

WATCH:

During this manic race she proceeded to ram another motorist’s vehicle twice with her own car, as he tried to intervene.

The video comes in the wake of another one in September of a woman driving away with a traffic cop on her bonnet after he tried to issue her with a ticket.

