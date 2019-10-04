Crime 4.10.2019 06:16 pm

WATCH: Lowveld woman races from police with man clinging to bonnet

Lowvelder
Picture: Video screenshot

A woman and her friend were allegedly involved in a domestic incident at the Rocky Drift Sasol garage on Friday morning.

It is not sure how her friend ended up clinging to the bonnet, but she raced with the desperate man all the way down towards Nelspruit, where she was eventually brought to a standstill by other motorists in conjunction with the police and a local security company, reports the Lowvelder.

The  woman’s name is known to the Lowvelder.

WATCH:

During this manic race she proceeded to ram another motorist’s vehicle twice with her own car, as he tried to intervene.

ALSO WATCH: Woman drives off with traffic cop clinging to her bonnet

The video comes in the wake of another one in September of a woman driving away with a traffic cop on her bonnet after he tried to issue her with a ticket.

The Gauteng Traffic Police further said that woman had been “arrested and detained on several charges”, including failing to comply with an instruction of a traffic officer, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

